BOB WEST — High school golf shifts into high gear; check out the major players Published 12:06 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

With district tournaments looming the final week of March, high school competition has shifted into high gear. Latest stop on the boys circuit was Monday at Sunset Grove in Orange.

Kelly, paced by medalist Julian Matthews’ 72, walked away with the championship trophy on the strength of a 310 team total. Contributing to the Bulldogs victory were Luke Tortorice (78), Vincent Mazzola (79) and Drew Turley (81).

Orangefield was 16 shots back of Kelly in second place at 326. Lincoln Parks, who placed 2nd overall, shot 74. He was followed by brother Xander Parks at 81, Reese Johnson at 85 and Alex Montz at 86.

PNG, led by Jaxon Wolf who took the third place medal with a 77, finished third at 331. Backing up Wolf was Evan Klutts (80), Lake Edwards (82) and Gavin Lovelace (92).

Nederland was fourth, a stroke back of PNG at 332. Preston Deserrano posted the low score for the Bulldogs with a 79. Others in the top four were Max Montalvo (82), Kooper Grant (85) and Toby Berry (85).

All the above with the exception of Kelly teed it up in the Nederland’s Bulldog Classic Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Babe Zaharias.

PNG came out on top in that one, with Wolf’s 73 earning medalist honors. Also contributing to the Indians win was Klutts (80), Cyrus Griffin with an 84 and Lovelace with a 90. PNG’s winning total was 327.

That was seven shots better than runner-up Orangefield’s 334. Hampered when No. 1 player Xander Parks withdrew early with a back issue, the Bobcats got a 73 from Lincoln Parks, an 84 from Montz ,an 86 from Ethan Gunter and a 91 from Johnson.

Nederland finished fourth with a 336. Deserrano claimed third in medalist competition for the Bulldogs with a 76. Berry added an 85, Montalvo an 86 and Robert Barron an 89.

Babe Zaharias was also the host site for last week’s Nederland’s Lady Bulldog tournament, played on March 1. PNG claimed first place with a 356 team total, Hardin Jefferson was second at 375 and Deweyville third with a 423. HJ’s Hallie Westfall was medalist with a 79.

PNG’s Tatum Bean was second to Westfall with an 82, while pacing the Lady Indians to victory. Others in PN-G’s top four were, Ava Borne (90), Taryn DeJean (91) and Kassie Carpenter (93).

Nederland, playing without injured Kaylee Batson, posted a 439 team total. Mya Wimer was low for the Lady Bulldogs with an 87. She was followed by Mariah Gonzales at 113, Riley Smith at 124 and Peyton Caywood at 115.

Golf news should be e-mailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.