City of Nederland leaders outline juvenile curfew rules Published 12:38 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

NEDERLAND — Daytime and nighttime curfew rules for teenagers in the City of Nederland received a thumbs up from elected leaders who want to make sure safety remains the chief concern for the community’s young people.

Following recommendations from Police Chief Gary Porter and City Manager Chris Duque, the Nederland City Council unanimously approved a Juvenile Curfew ordinance during the council’s most recent meeting.

The effort is a renewal of what is being utilized by the city and runs for three years.

Nederland first implemented a curfew ordinance in 1987.

The most recent update to the document occurred in 2004 when daytime provisions were added as a violation.

In the past three years, the police department did not report any daytime curfew violations.

Recent nighttime curfew violations reported by the police department include:

In 2020, there were seven

In 2021, there were nine

In 2022, there were seven

A public hearing requesting comments from residents was held on the issue last week with no one offering input.

The measure was passed without city council members commenting on the ordinance prior to their vote.

The city defines a minor as anyone under 17 years old.

Curfew hours for minors are:

Sunday – 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday -11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday – 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday – 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday – 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday – midnight to 5 a.m.

Saturday – midnight to 5 a.m.

Exceptions for travel, employment and more are included.

The daytime restrictions say minors between the ages of six and 16 shall not be at any public place within the city except in attendance at school between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during official school days when school is in session.

There are exceptions for guardian accompaniment, suspensions/expulsions and more.

The complete ordinance can be viewed on the City of Nederland website.