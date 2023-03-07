Elijah Livings Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Elijah Livings, affectionately known as “Orlis” to family and friends.

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, he passed away at the age of 71, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas Saturday, February 25, 2023.

He was a 1971 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, where his love of music evolved as a member of The Lincoln Five singing group.

After high school, he attended Lamar University, where he was a participant of The Cardinal Singers and traveled throughout the country as well as overseas.

Elijah was a member of the Laborers Local No. 853 union, where he worked for over 34 years.

He later became a business manager and retired in 2010. He was a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and then became an avid member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he was a member of the gospel and men’s choirs.[EM1]

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Joyce Livings; two daughters, Delphia Smith (Christopher) and Elisha McNeal (Donald, Jr.); two sons, Jarvus and Edmund Livings all of Port Arthur, TX; his grandchildren and great-grandchild, Jasmine Alexander, Jade Livings, Dillon Alexander, Donald McNeal III, Nevaeh Livings, Jayla Livings and Addison Grace Alexander; siblings, Dianne White and Wanda Livings and brother, Darrell Livings all of Houston, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.