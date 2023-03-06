CATO details Beaumont store opening plans Published 11:56 am Monday, March 6, 2023

BEAUMONT — CATO will open a Beaumont store this month.

The March 16 opening is planned in Parkdale Mall (across from 2nd & Charles) at 6155 Eastex Freeway.

CATO operates a Port Arthur location in Central Mall.

Officials say they are the leading specialty retailer of value-priced women’s fashion apparel, jewelry, shoes and accessories, offering exclusive fashions in the newest styles, colors and fabrics.

Customers can count on high quality and low prices every day, and the locations feature fashion styles in sizes 2 to 28.

Fresh, new styles are delivered to all stores every week.

“With exclusive styles, on-trend fashions and low prices every day, our customers can always find their statement of style while enjoying their shopping experience at Cato. We are excited about the opening of our store in Beaumont,” said John Cato, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Victoria Jones of Silsbee will manage the new store. She has been with Cato for seven years.

As Store Manager, Jones’ responsibilities include assisting customers in wardrobe selection and creating an easy shopping experience with color-coordinated visual presentations.

The Cato Corporation delivers value-priced women’s fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, “Cato,” “Versona” and “It’s Fashion” with more than 1,300 stores in 30 states.

There are 154 Cato stores located throughout Texas.

Additional information on The Cato Corporation is available at www.catofashions.com.