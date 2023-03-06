Area man sentenced after striking clerk in the head twice with a pistol Published 5:21 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to federal prison for violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Jamar Byars, also known as Jamar Limbrick, 21, pleaded guilty April 25, 2022, to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone sentenced Byars Monday to more than 9 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, on Oct. 14, 2021, law enforcement officers responded to a call regarding an armed robbery at Food Basket on North 4th Street in Beaumont.

An assailant, later identified as Byars, selected an item and brought it to the register.

Byars then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk hesitated, and Byars responded by striking the clerk in the head with the pistol twice, Featherston said.

Byars then removed the money from the register and fled the scene.

Byars was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James.