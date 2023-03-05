Groves hires search firm to fill city manager spot Published 12:24 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

GROVES — Leaders in Groves have chosen a Georgia-based executive search firm in their bid to find a new city manager.

Councilmembers this week hired Slavin Management Consultants. Slavin is one of four search firms that gave presentations to the council over the past month.

Groves Mayor Chris Borne said Slavin had a very good resume and interview with council and was one of his top two choices. Slavin was also in the top two for councilmembers.

The City and Slavin have already entered into a contract, he said.

Interim City Manager Lance Billeaud said the next step is for a company representative to come to the city and meet with council and some employees and get an idea of what the council is looking for in the next city manager.

“Once that is done they will start recruiting candidates,” he said.

Borne was asked of his expectations going forward in the search.

“As far as expectations, I expect them to be very proficient and professional and it really depends on the candidate pool,” he said.

Slavin has promised to give the city the best possible candidates for the job.

“It will be a long process. It’s not something we’re pushing for speed. It’s about quality,” he said.

Councilmembers interviewed and heard presentations from Baker Tilley US, LLP, Strategic Government Resources and CPS HR Consulting in addition to Slavin.

The city is looking to replace former city manager D.E. Sosa, who submitted a separation agreement to the city in December, leaving after two decades .

Fire Chief and Emergency management Coordinator Lance Billeaud was appointed interim city manager and began serving in that role Jan. 4.