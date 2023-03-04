Small business owners invited to free panel discussion Published 12:42 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

A champion of small business development the region is putting on a free panel discussion next week in Port Arthur.

The Small Business Development Center coverage area includes Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches, as well as Bridge City, Orange and Vidor.

The SBDC is hosting “Is Your Business Financially Healthy?” Tuesday. Space is limited, and refreshments will be served from 3 to 5 p.m. at Ruby Fuller Exhibit Hall at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Register for the event, presented by Motiva, at https://bit.ly/3ZcUkFo.

This panel discussion features area professionals with experience working with businesses on financial wellbeing:

Amanda Ellis, Beaumont Business Banker for Hancock Whitney serving Southeast Texas

Cat Griffin, Assistant Vice President/Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

James Wright, Vice President /Commercial Loan Officer at Texas First Bank

Linda Tait, Certified Public Accountant at Linda Tait

All southeast Texas area small businesses are welcome to contact Dana Espinal, executive director of the SBDC at Lamar State College Port Arthur, for more information.

“A series of workshops have been developed to support the strategic initiatives with Motiva to continue their small business workshop series,” Espinal said.

“LSCPA SBDC appreciates the opportunity to develop and provide these no cost workshops to area small businesses.”