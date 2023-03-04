Nederland Police Department arrests & responses — Feb. 20-26 Published 12:44 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26:

Tierra Patillo, 21, warrant other agency

Shervean Provost, 21, warrant other agency, fail to identify intentionally give false information

Johnny Ferguson, 63, warrant other agency

Merrill Parker, 51, warrant other agency

Monte Ducote, 36, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

James Graham, 37, warrant other agency

Michael Garner, 36, warrant other agency

Kenneth McAdams, 55, Nederland warrants

John Garcia, 67, warrant other agency

Cynthia Williamson, 63, warrant other agency

Bobby Trahan, 39, warrant other agency

Joshua Brooks, 20, warrant other agency

Caleb Landry, 47, warrant other agency

Dylan Spivey, 29, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26:

Feb. 20

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1400 block of Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants and fail to identify fugitive intentionally giving false information in the 1400 block of Twin City Highway.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of South 16th Street.

Feb. 21

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Luling.

Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 1100 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. Stored / abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.

Feb. 22

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of North 13 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.

Feb. 23

Sexual assault was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Park Street.

A person was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug in the 2600 block of Helena.

A death was reported in the 300 block of North 4 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8100 block of Twin City Highway.

Feb. 24

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Canal.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Deadly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody for carrying a weapon in a prohibited place in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue G.

Assault-family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial.

Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 25

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Avenue D.

Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Memorial.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Duty on striking fixture / highway landscape was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.

Feb. 26