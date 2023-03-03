Titans battle Ellison Eagles in 4th round playoff matchup

Published 9:31 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By PA News

Ke'Andre Jones goes up for a score in playoff action Friday night in Cypress. (Brian Quijada/Special to The News)

CYPRESS — Memorial finally ran into an opponent that proved too tough for the Titans.

FULL STORY — Slow start offensively proves trouble for Memorial in 5A-Region III semifinals

When the final buzzer sounded Friday night, Memorial fell 50-34 to the Ellison Eagles.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Titans’ leading scorer was Jordan Casmore with 15 points, and the second-leading scorer was Ke’Andre Jones with 11 points.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

More News

This is the woman determined to change lives, reputations at Louis Manor Trust Apartments

PHOTO GALLERY — Area leaders reflect on Golden Triangle Days, bring local message to Austin

Heritage Festival volunteer extraordinaire Grace Baber talks importance of annual event

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses — Feb. 20-26

Print Article