Port Arthur Police not receiving cooperation from witnesses of shooting Published 4:03 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Port Arthur police are not getting full cooperation from witnesses in regards to the Wednesday shooting of a Port Arthur man, Chief Tim Duriso said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

Duriso said authorities are searching for suspects in the shooting that happened at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Louis Manor Trust Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Ave.

The police chief said there is more than one suspect in the shooting.

“We don’t know the cause or the motive,” Duriso said.

The male victim, who is in his early 20’s, was shot in the upper body area and was last listed in stable condition at a local hospital. The man is not a resident of the apartment complex but lives in Port Arthur.

The call of the shooting earlier this week promoted Port Arthur Independent School District to lock-down nearby Washington Elementary School.

Officers arrived at the scene and collected evidence and are working to determine if there had been a disturbance of some kind, Duriso said.

While officers were at the scene they were notified by The Medical Center of Southeast Texas of the arrival of a shooting victim. He was brought to the hospital by private vehicle and the person who brought the man stayed with him at the hospital.

Police said one vehicle was hit with gunfire, and investigators believe a GMC Envoy is the suspect vehicle. Duriso said the shooting was not a drive-by.

People with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.