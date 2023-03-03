POLICE — Suspect propositioned unsuspecting women while displaying obscene pictures

Published 6:58 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By PA News

Julius R. Williams

The Beaumont Police Department has recently received numerous complaints about disturbing and alarming behavior in the Calder Terrace neighborhood of Beaumont.

The suspect is identified as 47-year-old Beaumont resident Julius R. Williams.

Police said Williams roams the streets all hours of the day and night, harassing neighbors, following females as they walk the neighborhood and has approached and propositioned them while showing them obscene pictures on his phone.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“He has also been seen walking onto the campus of Sallie Curtis Elementary during school hours while children are on the playground,” a police statement read.

“Today, detectives with BPD’s Special Crimes Unit obtained arrest warrants, issued by Judge Ben Collins, for obscenity and harassment.”

Total bond for these two charges are set at $10,000.

At the time of Williams’ arrest Friday afternoon, he received two additional charges – resisting search and possession of a controlled substance.

More News

Port Arthur Police not receiving cooperation from witnesses of shooting

Man arrested after calls lead to illegal drug, weapons find

VIDEOS — Nonprofit sharing surveillance footage in an effort to stop theft

Get to know this year’s “Mr. Nederland” — the Rev. Jason Burden

Print Article