POLICE — Suspect propositioned unsuspecting women while displaying obscene pictures Published 6:58 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

The Beaumont Police Department has recently received numerous complaints about disturbing and alarming behavior in the Calder Terrace neighborhood of Beaumont.

The suspect is identified as 47-year-old Beaumont resident Julius R. Williams.

Police said Williams roams the streets all hours of the day and night, harassing neighbors, following females as they walk the neighborhood and has approached and propositioned them while showing them obscene pictures on his phone.

“He has also been seen walking onto the campus of Sallie Curtis Elementary during school hours while children are on the playground,” a police statement read.

“Today, detectives with BPD’s Special Crimes Unit obtained arrest warrants, issued by Judge Ben Collins, for obscenity and harassment.”

Total bond for these two charges are set at $10,000.

At the time of Williams’ arrest Friday afternoon, he received two additional charges – resisting search and possession of a controlled substance.