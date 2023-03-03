Bystander hit with shrapnel during disturbance Published 12:26 am Friday, March 3, 2023

ORANGE — Police in Orange are working to find out what led to a recent shooting which left a bystander injured.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside of an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Cherry Avenue.

Lt. Stephen Ward with the Orange Police Department said the injured woman did not appear to have been shot directly but instead was hit with shrapnel when a bullet ricocheted.

Police do not think she was involved in the disturbance.

Authorities said the victim was initially listed in stable condition at the hospital when this week began and has since been released.

Ward said detectives are sorting through information, adding the case is active. Once police determine what transpired and if charges will be filed, they will send the case to the District Attorney’s Office.