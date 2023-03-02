Security camera footage could be key as Port Arthur Police investigate daytime shooting Published 2:15 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

Port Arthur police do not have a suspect in connection with Wednesday’s shooting at a local apartment complex but plan to view security camera footage to aid in the investigation.

Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of Louis Manor Apartments, was not a random act.

Police received a call of shots fired some time Wednesday afternoon, prompting Port Arthur Independent School District to lock down nearby Washington Elementary School.

Officers arrived at the scene and collected evidence and are working to determine if there had been a disturbance of some kind, Duriso said.

While officers were at the scene they were notified by The Medical Center of Southeast Texas that a gunshot victim had arrived.

Duriso said the victim is a man from Port Arthur that did not live at the apartment complex. He was brought to the hospital by private vehicle and the driver remained with the man.

The age of the victim was not available as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police said one vehicle was hit with gunfire, and investigators believe a GMC Envoy is the suspect vehicle. Duriso said the shooting was not a drive-by.

As of Thursday the victim was listed in stable condition.

People with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.