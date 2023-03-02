LSCPA class among artists participating in Beaumont Mural Festival Published 12:30 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Less than two months after taking their talents to the side of Port Arthur Little Theatre, a group of fine arts students from Lamar State College Port Arthur have been chosen to participate in the second annual Beaumont Mural Festival.

“It’s kind of cool this year,” said LSCPA instructor Maurice Abelman, who was also chosen along with his students. “It’s a different spin from what was happening last year. There’s more local artist involvement.”

The festival, which takes place from Thursday to Sunday, features national and local artists painting at a multitude of Beaumont locations. Most are centered downtown.

Abelman and his students were chosen to paint outside and inside of Tacos La Bamba on Calder Avenue.

The owner, Carlos Zuniga, is a known supporter of the arts.

“It’s a really strong privilege for us to be working with him,” Abelman said.

The LSCPA instructor designed a mural for the inside of the restaurant that focuses on Alebrijes, or spirit guides.

That will also be part of the outdoor mural painted by Abelman students Cory Turner, Guadalupe Lopez, Alex Padron, Zach Foley, Ashley de la Cruz, Yariza Torres Perales and Jennifer Aguilar.

“The outdoor mural will be a spin off Southeast Texas and Mexican culture,” Abelman said.

The group will be painting Saturday and Sunday.

Also participating is Port Arthur’s Eloisa Lopez, who was selected along with Tiffany Ready to paint one side of an installation cube at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas.

According to information from the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau, the four-day festival includes a vast number of artists painting at multiple locations throughout the city.

Spearheading the event is Austin-based artist J Muzacz, who has worked on murals in Southeast Texas, including one of Janis Joplin inside Pour09 Rooftop Bar and Grill.

Residents in and around Southeast Texas are encouraged to visit the mural locations and meet participating artists. Painting will be done at 2005 Calder Ave., 1110 Calder Ave., 1135 McFaddin Ave., 706 Magnolia St., 1890 Laurel Ave., 990 Laurel Ave., 730 Liberty Ave., 500 Main St., 505 Orleans St., 4400 Highland Ave., the underpass at Washington Boulevard and Irving Avenue, 4555 Calder Ave., 2688 Calder Ave., 6020 Texas 105 and 1600 Cedar St.

And while the festival is in Beaumont, Abelman hopes to see it spun out to Port Arthur and surrounding areas.

“I want to try to initiate that however I can,” he said. “Being an educator in this area, I’d like to be able to see more of that happening in the Port Arthur area. I think it will help all of Southeast Texas, combining the cities that are side by side.”