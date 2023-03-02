Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 22-28
Published 12:24 am Thursday, March 2, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 22 to Feb.28:
Feb. 22
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Warren.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5500 block of Grant.
- An information report was taken at the 3300 block of Taft.
Feb. 23
- Jermon Taldon, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Angela Travis, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
- An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Wilson.
Feb. 24
- Andrew Hoosier, 37, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 5800 block of Baird.
- Rickey Wilson, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency and assault in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Feb. 25
- Don Vega, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Main.
Feb. 26
- An information report was taken at the 3200 block of Eugenia.
- A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Doyle.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5100 block of Doyle.
Feb. 27
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 5400 block of 25th Street.
Feb. 28
- An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.