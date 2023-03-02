Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 22-28

Published 12:24 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 22 to Feb.28:

Feb. 22

  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Warren.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5500 block of Grant.
  • An information report was taken at the 3300 block of Taft.

Feb. 23

  • Jermon Taldon, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Angela Travis, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
  • An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Wilson.

Feb. 24

  • Andrew Hoosier, 37, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 5800 block of Baird.
  • Rickey Wilson, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency and assault in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 25

  • Don Vega, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Main.

Feb. 26

  • An information report was taken at the 3200 block of Eugenia.
  • A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Doyle.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5100 block of Doyle.

Feb. 27

  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 5400 block of 25th Street.

Feb. 28

  • An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.

