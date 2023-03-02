Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 22-28 Published 12:24 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 22 to Feb.28:

Feb. 22

An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Warren.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5500 block of Grant.

An information report was taken at the 3300 block of Taft.

Feb. 23

Jermon Taldon, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

Angela Travis, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5900 block of 39th Street.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 4900 block of Lawndale.

An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Wilson.

Feb. 24

Andrew Hoosier, 37, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 5800 block of Baird.

Rickey Wilson, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency and assault in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 25

Don Vega, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Main.

Feb. 26

An information report was taken at the 3200 block of Eugenia.

A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Doyle.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5100 block of Doyle.

Feb. 27

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 5400 block of 25th Street.

Feb. 28