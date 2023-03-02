Bun B talks about creating best-selling album in Port Arthur house Published 12:26 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

In the newest episode of a UGK-themed podcast, Bernard “Bun B” Freeman talks about how the music from the group’s best selling album was created in a make-shift studio on San Jacinto Avenue.

On the Super Tight TV podcast posted to YouTube Wednesday, Freeman is asked to explain the meaning behind “San Jac,” which appears in several of UGK’s songs.

“That was 1014 San Jac, if I’m not mistaken; 1014 San Jacinto Drive was the address of the house that we all collectively lived in during the recording of ‘Ridin’ Dirty,’” he said. “All the music for ‘Ridin’ Dirty’ was initially done in that house, to the point where we built, like, a whole set up, because we had a whole band in there.”

Freeman said a group of people involved in UGK was living in the house, where they had created a recording studio in what would have been the dining room.

“The formal dining room was actually the formal studio,” he said.

The Port Arthur-born rapper said when negotiating “Riding’ Dirty,” Chad “Pimp C” Butler, the other half of the duo, asked for equipment instead of a cash advance.

The song Akickdoe!, featuring Master P, was recorded in the restroom.

“Me, Chad and Master P all laid our vocals in the bathroom on a Radio Shack mic hanging from the shower rod,” he said.