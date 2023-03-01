UPDATE: Police investigating shooting report at Port Arthur apartment complex

Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department are working the scene at Louis Manor Apartments after responding to a report of a shooting.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said the department received a call regarding shots fired near the time they also received a call about a gunshot victim arriving at a nearby hospital.

A victim was initially listed in critical condition, he said.

Duriso said arriving officers secured the scene and located evidence.

Police said one vehicle was hit with gunfire, and investigators believe an Envoy is the suspect vehicle.

Community members discussed a victim potentially being shot in the head and the need for life flight response.

 

