Langford made city history with current role Published 12:22 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The City of Port Arthur is celebrating assistant city manager of operations and director of development services Pamela Langford for her accomplishments throughout multiple roles in the city.

Langford began her tenure as a student assistant at the Port Arthur Public Library. After serving in this temporary role for several years, she took the experience and teachings from the City of Port Arthur to the City of Nederland, where she served as a library assistant over library programming.

After two and a half years of working in this paraprofessional role, she returned to the City of Port Arthur Public Library, where she was hired as a library clerk in the acquisitions division. She quickly rose to the position of senior library clerk, all while pursuing her bachelor’s degree from Lamar University.

She is a Port Arthur native and loves her community.

Her tenacious work ethic landed her in the Planning and Zoning Department, where she showed city administrators she could work better and stronger, attending conferences, gaining several certifications and an appointment to a state board, continuing school to obtain her master’s degree, simultaneously, becoming the assistant director and then the director of development services.

Pamela’s career took another leap when she was appointed as the first African American and first minority woman in the role of assistant city manager of Operations while still serving as the Director of Development Services.