Applications will open soon for Environmental Champions grants Published 12:30 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

For the second consecutive year, non-profit organizations in and directly around Port Arthur are eligible for a portion of $60,000 in grant money to help fund community beautification, sustainability and restoration programs.

The second annual Environmental Champions Grant Initiative powered by Port Arthur LNG will award between $1,000 and $5,000 to qualifying nonprofits aimed at improving the environment.

Port Arthur LNG is proud to partner with the Port Arthur News for the second year to fund the efforts of local nonprofit organizations leading environmental stewardship efforts in the communities of Port Arthur and Sabine Pass, said Kelly Prasser, Sempra LNG Director of External Affairs

“As part of our environmental and sustainability focus, we are excited to continue to fund more programs and projects in the areas of neighborhood beautification, sustainability and habitat restoration projects that benefit our neighbors throughout the region,” Prasser added.

13 grants were presented in 2022 to The Willie Carter Outreach Center, Memorial High School Life Skills, The Golden Triangle Audubon Society, Port Arthur Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., Bob Hope High School, Gulf Coast Youth Soccer Club, Dick Dowling Lions Club in Sabine Pass, Sea Rim State Park, Salt Club, Nederland Economic Development Corp., Building Our Children Ministry Inc. and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Projects ranged from planting trees and beautifying city parks to initiating agriculture-related programs at area schools.

“The Port Arthur News is blessed to have partnered with Port Arthur LNG to assist in a small way with connecting and boosting local organizations,” said Publisher Stephen Hemelt. “As a community-rooted organization that has reported on Greater Port Arthur for more than 100 years, we are at our best when working together for a common goal. Environmental Champions allows us to pursue that goal.”

Grant applications will be open March 8-22 at PANews.com. Afterward, a committee comprised of representatives from Sempra LNG, The Port Arthur News and community leaders determine the receiving organizations as well as the allotted grant amount.

Funds are presented at a reception in April.