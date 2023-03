Jimmie Charles Scott Sr. Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Jimmie Charles Scott Sr., 74, of Port Arthur passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 821 Freeman Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.