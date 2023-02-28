Catch this free family event Saturday in Port Arthur Published 12:22 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The Museum of the Gulf Coast is hosting a free family fun day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Spring Time Fun” includes an ice cream truck, crafts such as making paper airplanes and origami boats, a scavenger hunt through the museum, balloon animals, face painting, snakes from Snake Education Experience, fire safety lessons and fire truck exploration, a safety demonstration from the Texas Department of Transportation and more.

The museum hosts multiple family fun days throughout the year.

“For the Birds,” is scheduled May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sonny “The Birdman” Carlin will be on hand with his exotic birds.

“Spooktacular” takes place Oct. 28 with “Holiday Fun” on Dec. 9.

The museum is located at 700 Procter St. in Port Arthur. Call 409-982-7000 for details.