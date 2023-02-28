Alert deputy stops vehicle; investigation leads to homicide arrest Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — An Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy’s instincts kicked in when she decided to check on a motorist with car problems.

The stop led to the apprehension of a man wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in Harris County hours earlier, authorities said.

Capt. Joey Jacobs said the deputy stopped the vehicle Monday on FM 1442 in the Orangefield area.

“She made contact with the individual and while speaking with him she noticed blood on the man, so she started asking questions,” Jacobs said.

The man said he was coming from Houston and was headed to the Lake Charles area. The deputy called investigators to the scene and they began to make welfare checks on people associated with the man.

During the investigation they learned Harris County Sheriff’s Office was actively working on a homicide, and the man that was stopped by the Orange County deputy was reportedly the suspect.

Harris County deputies came to Orange County, the agencies worked together and Orange County assisted Harris County with processing the vehicle.

OCSO arrested Darrian Hall, 20, on an unrelated charge with a capital murder charge pending.

He remains in the Orange County jail awaiting extradition to Harris County, Jacobs said.

The deceased is identified as DeAndre Lamorris Nicholas, 30.

HCSO responded to a 9-1-1 “in-progress” call at approximately 2:54 a.m. Monday regarding a man lying on the side of the road covered in blood at 450 Cypress Station Drive, according to a news release.

Deputies found Nicholas suffering from multiple stab wounds. EMS responded and brought the victim to Houston Northwest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Nicholas was stabbed at a nearby park and managed to walk from the park before collapsing on the side of the road.

Jacobs commended the OCSO deputy for what he called good police work.