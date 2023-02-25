Walmart employee reportedly stole more than $1K with false transactions Published 12:24 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

A 62-year-old Walmart employee was indicted this week after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 over a 17-day period.

Robert Wayne Lofton, of Port Arthur, was indicted on a charge of felony theft with prior theft convictions that reportedly happened between Dec. 12 and Dec. 29 at 8585 Memorial Blvd.

An employee with the store told police Lofton would ring up items ranging from food to toys and automotive items then voided the items while completing a transaction.

The total loss to the store was $1,529.95.

Lofton is no longer listed in the county jail roster.