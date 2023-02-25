Walmart employee reportedly stole more than $1K with false transactions

Published 12:24 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Robert Lofton

A 62-year-old Walmart employee was indicted this week after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 over a 17-day period.

Robert Wayne Lofton, of Port Arthur, was indicted on a charge of felony theft with prior theft convictions that reportedly happened between Dec. 12 and Dec. 29 at 8585 Memorial Blvd.

An employee with the store told police Lofton would ring up items ranging from food to toys and automotive items then voided the items while completing a transaction.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The total loss to the store was $1,529.95.

Lofton is no longer listed in the county jail roster.

More News

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur artist creates award-winning work with no prior attempts

Information sought in dumping of 9 dead dogs

PHOTO GALLERY — Mental health care a focal point of community resource fair

POLICE: Undocumented immigrant allegedly used stolen ID to get work

Print Article