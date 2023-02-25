POLICE: Undocumented immigrant allegedly used stolen ID to get work Published 12:24 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

A man who reportedly said he was in the country illegally was indicted this week for using the identification information of a local pipeline worker.

The fraud victim was told by a friend that works for a pipeline company in Beaumont that someone signed the victim’s exact name on employment documents just days before. The victim drove to the company trailer to report someone using identification information and learned it was a man who had been hired in October.

The crime was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 2.

The individual, identified as Luis Alberto Cordero- Bermudez, 19, transient, was brought to the contractor’s trailer and reportedly admitted to sing the victim’s information to gain employment, according to court documents.

Cordero allegedly told officials he was in the country illegally and had gained the victim’s information from multiple people but would not give name or names. Cordero was arrested on a charge of fraudulent use of identifying information. He was indicted on the same charge this week.