PHOTO FEATURE — Bob Hope third graders receive gift, museum tour

Published 12:22 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

By PA News

Bob Hope High School Campus Director and Rotarian Jesus Acosta, front left, is pictured with third graders from Bob Hope Elementary School. (Courtesy photo)

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur this week gave dictionaries to third grade students at Bob Hope Elementary School. The dictionary project is a long-standing tradition for the club, which provides them annually to all third grade students in Port Arthur.

In addition to the book, the students were given a special tour of the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

The project is powered by Motiva Enterprises and this year was also sponsored by the Port of Port Arthur.

