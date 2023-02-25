PHOTO FEATURE — Bob Hope third graders receive gift, museum tour Published 12:22 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur this week gave dictionaries to third grade students at Bob Hope Elementary School. The dictionary project is a long-standing tradition for the club, which provides them annually to all third grade students in Port Arthur.

In addition to the book, the students were given a special tour of the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

The project is powered by Motiva Enterprises and this year was also sponsored by the Port of Port Arthur.