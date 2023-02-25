KATHIE’S KORNER — Make “push comes to shove” work for you Published 12:02 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

You’ve all heard the saying, “push comes to shove.”

The last time I heard it was in a song, and it triggered something in me to preach about the actions we are already using and can put to work with the Scriptures as believers.

For example, when you’re pushed, shove back (hard) with the Word! God said to be a “doer” and not, just a hearer only.”

Pushing is moving something, exerting the necessary energy to place it at or in our desired direction. (Mike Deasy Axiom)

GOOD PUSHING Examples:

A Swing – fun to push children or anyone on a swing, some liking it higher and higher, so you would need to push harder.

Ourselves – at times, we need to keep motivated and push forward in our work and service

Politicians – as voters and letter writers, we can “nudge” our politicians and push for justice and peace for all, an American right, so amazing!

Helping the Handicapped – pushing a wheelchair, or pushing a door open

So, we have some examples and I’m sure you can think of more in your life.

I have two scriptures to share either for your enlightenment or refreshing.

Resist the devil – James 4:7 “Submit yourselves to God, resist the devil and he will flee.” I personally use the Name of Jesus to cement this and by submitting or giving. I trust God to make it happen, amen.

Speaking from experience…

God leads – 2 Corinthians 2:14 “Thanks be to God Who always leads us, in triumph in Christ.”

So, be led by God and don’t be pushed around (except for good ways). Shove that devil out and away with these scriptures and prayer, Amen!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.