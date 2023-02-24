Student removed after Nederland High School leaders discover firearm on campus

Published 2:10 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

By PA News

A student brought a gun to the Nederland High School campus on Friday, district officials said.

UPDATE: Nederland Police Chief, NISD superintendent update response, investigation.

“We learned that a student had brought a firearm to school,” a statement to school parents and guardians said. “Campus administrators immediately reported it to the Nederland Police Department, and the situation was handled quickly.”

The Nederland Police Department is leading the investigation.

School officials said the student was removed from campus in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

“Please be certain that the safety and well-being of your child is foremost in everything we do,” an NISD statement read. “We take very seriously the District’s policy for weapons, look-alike weapons or other dangerous instruments.”

Parents were encouraged to remind students to always notify a school authority or other adult if hearing or suspecting another student may possess a prohibited item.

