City of Nederland announces water shutoff plan for Saturday Published 11:01 am Friday, February 24, 2023

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland announced a water shutoff planned for Saturday across multiple city streets.

City officials said at 8 a.m. Saturday, water will be shutoff between the 500 and 600 blocks of 13th and 14th Streets, 300 and 400 blocks of 14th and 15th Streets, the 1200 block of Detroit Avenue and the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

According to the city, the shutoff will last no more than six hours and is related to the Nederland Independent School District bond work.