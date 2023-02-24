ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Port Neches-Groves sophomore midfielder has undeniable talent

Published 12:06 am Friday, February 24, 2023

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

Addison Blotner may only be a sophomore, but her soccer skills are undeniable.

Addison Blotner is a sophomore at Port Neches-Groves High School. (Courtesy photo)

The 16-year-old Port Neches-Groves High student-athlete has been playing since she was 5 years old. She began her freshman year on the junior varsity team but was moved to varsity after only a few scrimmages.

The midfielder said she has a deep love for the sport.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“Soccer is awesome, and I think the sisterhood, family and friendship that you get out of soccer just makes it so much better,” she said. 

As of now, she’s unsure if she’ll pursue the sport after graduation.

“For every year in high school we have to be reevaluated, so I think I’m just going to take it year by year and enjoy the high school years,” she said. 

More Sports

SETX’s Charean Williams blazed her own trail in sports journalism, earns Hall of Fame honor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Foster’s boxing win highlights local history

Port Neches-Groves’ Jeff Joseph earns Bum Phillips coaching award; see the award details

BOB WEST — Full Swing certain to swell golf’s rising tide  

Print Article