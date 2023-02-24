ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Port Neches-Groves sophomore midfielder has undeniable talent Published 12:06 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Addison Blotner may only be a sophomore, but her soccer skills are undeniable.

The 16-year-old Port Neches-Groves High student-athlete has been playing since she was 5 years old. She began her freshman year on the junior varsity team but was moved to varsity after only a few scrimmages.

The midfielder said she has a deep love for the sport.

“Soccer is awesome, and I think the sisterhood, family and friendship that you get out of soccer just makes it so much better,” she said.

As of now, she’s unsure if she’ll pursue the sport after graduation.

“For every year in high school we have to be reevaluated, so I think I’m just going to take it year by year and enjoy the high school years,” she said.