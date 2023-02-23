Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 15-21

Published 12:26 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Monique Batson

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:

 Feb. 15

  • An information report was taken at the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6500 block of Taylor.
  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

 Feb. 16

  • Brian Roberts, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Britney Washington, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Reese Guidry, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4900 block of McKinley.
  • Michael Richard, 53, was arrested for assault in the 5300 block of Monroe.
  • Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 2500 of Berry.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Monroe.
  • An information report was taken at the 5100 block of Grant.

 Feb. 17

  • Byron Posey, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3200 block of Elm.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of 2ndAvenue.

 Feb. 18

  • Byron Gomez, 44, was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft, driving while intoxicated and resist arrest search or transport in the 6300 block of 32ndStreet.
  • Kevin Smith, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2100 block of Duff.
  • Found property was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

 Feb. 19

  • Jeremy Jones, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 6500 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Theft of services was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Royal.

 Feb. 20

  • Andrew Jones, 37, was arrested for assault and interfere with emergency call in the 5800 block of Baird.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 4600 block of Clermont.

 Feb. 21

  • Desiree Kirks, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
  • Cuong Nguyen, 22, was arrested for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 32nd Street.
  • An information report was taken at the 3800 block of Main.
  • An information/assault was reported in the 6300 block of Garner.

