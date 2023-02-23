Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 15-21

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:

Feb. 15

An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6500 block of Taylor.

An information report was taken at the 5500 block of West Washington.

Feb. 16

Brian Roberts, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Britney Washington, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Reese Guidry, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4900 block of McKinley.

Michael Richard, 53, was arrested for assault in the 5300 block of Monroe.

Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 2500 of Berry.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Monroe.