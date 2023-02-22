Southeast Texas nurses, EMS and fire personnel getting pediatric critical care and disaster training Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Pediatric critical care and disaster planning training for nurses, EMS and fire personnel from across the region is taking place in Port Arthur.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System is collaborating with the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council and Port Arthur Fire Department to host the event.

The full-day course equips Southeast Texas healthcare and emergency management professionals with the tools needed to care for the pediatric population in the event of an emergency or disaster.

The course includes engaging lectures in the morning and hands-on skill stations and an expert panel in the afternoon.

“This first-of-its-kind training in Southeast Texas not only helps to equip healthcare workers and first responders with education, but it provides a way for these professionals to network, plan and prepare together before disaster strikes,” a statement from CHRISTUS reads.

The event is planned Thursday at Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur.