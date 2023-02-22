CHIP SHOTS: PNG alums head to Honda Classic; Babe Zaharias performances heat up Published 12:02 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

PNG alums Chris Stroud and Andrew Landry will both be in action this week as the PGA Tour moves to the Florida portion of its swing with the Honda Classic.

The event is contested over PGA National and its infamous “Bear Trap” in Palm Springs.

Stroud missed the 54-hole cut three weeks ago at Pebble Beach in his only start of the 2023 calendar year. Landry has two missed cuts and a WD in his last three starts . . .

In Monday’s Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, the team of James Vercher, Ron Mistrot, Jeff Rinehart and Dan Flood scored a sweep, winning the front with minus 2 and the back with minus 1. Closest to the pin winners were Keith Mullins (No. 2, 5-5), Butch Cross (No. 7, 16-11), Rick Pritchett (No. 12, 4-9) and Ron Lasalle No 15, 11-10).

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight, played in an all-points-count format, saw the team of Ted Freeman, Danny Robbins, Paul Duplantis and Lonnie Mosely win with 24 points.

Closest to the pin winners were Ed Holley (No. 2, No. 15), Mosley (No. 7) and Mistrot (No. 12).

