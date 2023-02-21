Delene L. Miller Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Delene L. Miller, 73, of 311 Walnut Street, Kane, PA and formerly of Nederland, TX and Johnsonburg, died Saturday evening, February 18, 2023, at Sena Kean Manor, Smethport, PA following a short illness.

She was born in Ridgway a daughter to Winifred Dougherty Smiley. On February 14, 1970 in Portville, NY she married Robert L. Miller. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2016.

Delene was a 1968 graduate of Johnsonburg High School and had lived in Kane for the past 2 years.

She had lived in Nederland, TX for 30 years and had traveled the US with her husband for many years for his work as an oil field worker.

She was a member of the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church.

Delene is survived by her brother Eugene “Gene” Smiley of Johnsonburg and nieces and nephews Kathy Forman (Scott), Mary Harding (Trish Jagoda), Jimmy Harding (Sandy), John Harding, Bob Miller, Lynne Cooper (Mike), Jana White (Chris), Leslie Schloder (John) and Tim Smiley. Numerous great-nieces and nephews also survive. She is also survived by her furbaby, her dog Lucy.

In addition to her mother and husband, Delene is predeceased by her sons Eric C. Miller and Kevin P. Miller.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Delene L. Miller to be conducted at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home and Cremation Services Chapel, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg, PA on Thursday evening, February 23, 2023 at 8 PM with Rev. Matt Williams, Pastor of the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church as officiant.

Friends will be received at the funeral home from 6 PM till service time on Thursday.

Interment will be in Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches, TX.

If desired, memorial contributions should be made in remembrance of her to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org or to the Johnsonburg Public Library, 520 Market Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845.

