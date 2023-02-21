BRIGHT FUTURES — Lizzet de la Rosa active in cosmetology, civic service at Bob Hope High School Published 12:28 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

When Lizzet de la Rosa graduates from Bob Hope High School this year, she’ll not only be career ready, but she’ll also become an active member of the Port Arthur business community.

With a lifelong interest in fashion and makeup, de la Rosa entered the cosmetology program at Bob Hope and becomes eligible to take her state board exam immediately after high school.

“My parents offered college or helping me open a salon, so I took the opportunity that they gave me,” she said. “I’m already gaining the opportunity here to go into cosmetology and finish once I graduate.”

The student said her favorite part of the program is on Thursdays, when they accept clients from the public to practice on.

In addition to cosmetology, de la Rosa is also a cheerleader. Before joining in eighth grade, she had no experience in cheer, dance or gymnastics. But an educator encouraged her to join the team in an effort to bring her out of her shell.

“At first I was doubting it, but it helped my confidence,” she said. “I was very shy, and I could not communicate with people.”

And in December, she was named Cheerleader of the Month by the school.

Service work is also important to de la Rosa, who is a member of the school’s Interact Club. Interact is a branch of Rotary International geared at ages 12-18. Bob Hope High School Campus Director Jesus Acosta said the school has more than 40 members in the club, 16 of which recently attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Camp. Interact students that attend RYLA each year are sponsored by the Rotary Club of Port Arthur. Their sponsor is Jordin Chaney.

Activities for Bob Hope’s Interact Club this year includ3 assembling food boxes for those in need and supporting Night to Shine SETX.

The national event hosted by churches is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and creates a prom night for people 14 and older that have special needs.

“Last year we helped and went and set it up,” de la Rosa said. “This year we went to cheer them on.”

Groups of students from various schools clapped for attendees as they went from their vehicles into Ridgewood Church on Lake Arthur Drive.

“It was lovely,” she said. “They looked so happy getting out of the car and going in.”

And she plans to stay involved in civic service after high school.

“I really like it,” de la Rosa said. “It brings me joy, helping other people.”

When not in school, studying or working with her many school-sponsored activities, de la Rosa enjoys painting, doing makeup for herself and others, and baking.

Her favorite thing to make?

“Cheesecake,” she said without so much as a thought.