Person of interest identified in gas station armed robbery, police say Published 10:17 am Monday, February 20, 2023

ORANGE — The Orange Police Department has identified a person of interest in Saturday’s armed robbery, but no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Det. Nick Medina said authorities are not releasing the name of the individual at his time.

The person of interest is connected to the robbery of Exxon gas station in the 6800 block of FM 1130, which was reported at approximately 7:21 a.m. Saturday.

In a news release, Media said the suspected robber was a black male who wore white shoes, grey sweatpants, a grey hoodie and a red face mask.

“The hoodie appears to have a picture on the front, which shows a male standing next to a turquoise car with words written above it,” an Orange Police Department statement read. “The suspect carried and displayed a handgun and stole money and merchandise during the robbery.”

Medina said there were no injuries reported during the robbery.

The gunman left the scene before officers arrived.

Those with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone.

Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.