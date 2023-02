Do you recognize this man who stole boots? Published 11:52 am Monday, February 20, 2023

BEAUMONT — Officers with the Beaumont Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who recently committed theft.

BPD posted this image of the man, who they say recently walked out of Boot Barn with two pair of boots he didn’t pay for.

Anyone with information is asked to call 409-832-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 409-833-8477.

Information can also be submitted online at 833tips.com.