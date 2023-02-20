Community mourns George Newsome Jr. — longtime champion for Port Arthur, education Published 4:09 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

George Newsome Jr., longtime engineer and service club member, died Friday. He was 84.

Newsome was a member of a number of local organizations including the Rotary Club of Port Arthur, for which he was a past president, and the Port Arthur Education Foundation.

“I think George was extremely proud of Port Arthur, and he didn’t just talk about it, he did something about it,” said Pat Avery, president and CEO of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce. “There was hardly anything I went to that I didn’t see George there. I’m so glad we were able to honor him last year with the Education Foundation’s highest award. He will be tremendously missed in our community.”

Joe Tant, executive director of the Education Foundation, called Newsome an advocate for education and passionate about directing students towards a successful career.

“We will miss his leadership and more importantly his mentorship to our Foundation,” Tant said. “George received the Port Arthur Education Foundation Commitment to Excellence Award at our Pathway to Success Luncheon last year as a surprise, and I believe that honor truly touched his heart.”

Larry Kelley, executive director and CEO of the Port of Port Arthur, was equally saddened at the news of Newsome’s passing.

“My heart is breaking. What a great man, quick with a smile and truly cared for Port Arthur. He will be missed,” Kelley said.

Newsome worked as a consultant, city engineer and public works director for the City of Groves, and project engineer with Soutex Surveyors and Engineers during his long career, according to his LinkedIn page.

Visitation for Newsome will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church in Groves with burial to follow at Oak Bluff Cemetery in Port Neches.