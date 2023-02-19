Port Neches first responders receive $20K from Motiva Enterprises Published 12:22 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

PORT NECHES — Officials with the Port Neches Fire Department and Police Department on Thursday were presented each with $10,000 grants from Motiva Enterprises as part of the company’s First Responder Grant Program.

In return, the Port Neches fire chief and assistant police chief presented Motiva representatives with a plaque of appreciation.

“Through collaboration and training, we’ve developed a special relationship that has allowed us to work together…and to remain prepared to keep our community safe both here and in the region,” Fire Chief Eloy Vega said.

“And this is a great example of our partnership and collaboration that strategically is going to help the city grow and, more importantly, keep our community and citizens safe.”

Claire Jackson, social responsibility and community affairs manager for Motiva Enterprises, said the grant was applied for last year with applications opening again in August. Jackson also said the program is something they find of great value, as it opens the lines of communications with first responders in the area, allowing Motiva the ability to better help the community.

Vega said funds from the fire department’s grant would go towards purchasing automated external defibrillators for department vehicles.

On Jan. 31, Motiva also presented first responders in Port Arthur with funds from the First Responder Grant Program.

The Port Arthur Police Department received $6,600 to purchase flashlights, and the Port Arthur Fire Department was awarded $9,875 to replace its positive pressure ventilation fans.

According to information from Motiva, the annual grant is given to eligible organizations “to fund the purchase of safety equipment, professional training, or safety education programs.”