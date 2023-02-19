ON THE MENU — Amazing Blazing owner takes barbecue, Cajun cuisine on the road Published 12:30 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

1 of 5

Michael Bazile found his passion as a child growing up in Port Arthur.

“It’s always been about cooking,” he said. “I like copying people, imitating their recipes and putting my own twist to it.”

Seven years ago he entered the restaurant business in Houston. Three years ago he returned home to turn his passion into a dream.

“This is where I’m from, and I had the chance to own something,” he said.

Bazile owns Amazing Blazing Catering, located at 824 W. Gulfway Drive. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch options from seafood and barbecue to custom Cajun concoctions.

And two months ago, he expanded by opening a food truck to bring his unique offerings to more people in Port Arthur.

This week Bazile parked the truck at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and 32nd Street, where he said he intends to stay for a while before moving to different locations in the city.

Some of the standout menu items include chicken and waffles, a salmon salad, sea bass, a turkey leg stuffed with seafood, jambalaya fettuccini, cream of crawfish over rice and chicken strips and a multitude of desserts.

Bazile said the most popular items are the Philly cheese steak and crawfish and shrimp fettuccini.

But for newcomers he recommends one of his personal favorites — the Blazing Smoked Krazy (turkey) Leg.

“It depends on what they like,” he said. “We have the best turkey legs. We inject Creole seasoning inside the meat.”

And judging by internet reaction, he’s not wrong.

“Just tried it tonight after months of Facebook stalking their page, and I have to say it’s even better than the pictures look,” Natasha Torres wrote. “All the food is made with love and care, and it all really tastes amazing. This place needs to blow up (because) they seriously are one of the best places to eat in all of Texas.”

See the entire menu at AmazingBlazingOnlineOrdering.com.