Nederland teachers and staff drilling Monday on civilian response to active shooter threats

Published 12:02 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

By PA News

NEDERALAND — Nederland ISD teachers, staff and administrators are participating in Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training Monday in the Nederland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Nederland High School.

The training begins at 8 a.m. as part of a staff development day.

School safety is top of mind for Nederland ISD and preparing teachers, staff and administrators is the first step.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jordan Pulliam of the Texas Department of Public Safety currently serving on the Texas Ranger Special Operations Group, is conducting the training.

The course, known as Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), teaches survival strategies. It includes studying previous school shootings, listening to 911 dispatch calls, and learning from past mistakes.

More News

ON THE MENU — Amazing Blazing owner takes barbecue, Cajun cuisine on the road

Port Neches first responders receive $20K from Motiva Enterprises

Police: Port Arthur man in crash injuring another man claimed his car stolen

Man with gun robs gas station/convenience store Saturday morning; Police seek public’s help

Print Article