Nederland teachers and staff drilling Monday on civilian response to active shooter threats Published 12:02 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

NEDERALAND — Nederland ISD teachers, staff and administrators are participating in Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training Monday in the Nederland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Nederland High School.

The training begins at 8 a.m. as part of a staff development day.

School safety is top of mind for Nederland ISD and preparing teachers, staff and administrators is the first step.

Jordan Pulliam of the Texas Department of Public Safety currently serving on the Texas Ranger Special Operations Group, is conducting the training.

The course, known as Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), teaches survival strategies. It includes studying previous school shootings, listening to 911 dispatch calls, and learning from past mistakes.