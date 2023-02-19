Morgan Louvier pole vaults from Port Neches to Bridge City to college stardom Published 12:04 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Morgan Louvier’s Little Dribblers coach suggested she try pole vaulting once she entered middle school.

A passion was born after trying it for the first time. That meant lots of practice and a driving will to get better.

Today, Morgan is a senior at Bridge City High who often works with coach Karen Bozman.

“Knowing she trusts in me helps me stay calm before and during the meets, which helps me perform better,” Morgan said. “I think that has helped me get to Regionals the last two years.”

The results on the competition field speak for themselves, which has led Morgan to accept a track and field scholarship from McNeese State University.

She fell in love with the Lake Charles, Louisiana campus, coaches and facilities, plus the school’s “great women’s track program.”

“Their program won the Southland Conference indoor and outdoor championships in 2022,” Morgan said. “Everyone at McNeese just made me feel at home. I also Love the college atmosphere.”

Her goals at the university include competing at the highest level and helping her team win conference championships.

As of now, she plans to follow a general studies curriculum.

Louvier will enjoy a private college scholarship signing this week at Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant in Bridge City.

Morgan’s mom, Kristi Louvier, always remembers her daughter as “a small, strong, powerful girl.”

She started pole-vaulting in seventh grade for Port Neches Middle, breaking a school record by jumping 8 feet and 7 inches. Then in her eighth grade year, she broke her own record, jumping 9 feet. That record still stands.

When she was in 10th grade she cleared her personal best at 9 feet and 6 inches. Then her 11th grade year she cleared 10 feet and 6 inches.

It wasn’t until after her 11th grade year that Morgan decided she wanted to get a scholarship.

She joined Bay Area Pole Vault Academy in Dickinson and drives there two days a week, for two-hour practices.

She was committed to improving her form.

“Her work ethic towards pole vaulting is nothing like we have ever seen before,” Kristi said. “When she wants something, she will do what it takes to get better.”

Kristi also complimented her daughter’s transition from Port Neches to Bridge City.

She already knew some friends, which made it easy despite a move during her 10th grade year.

Morgan’s maturity and drive for more are traits that impress her family.

“To be able to go compete at a D1 Level college is a huge accomplishment,” Kristi said. “McNeese State is a very nice campus with a very strong women’s track program. We are very proud of her and cannot wait to see what she can do at the collegiate level.”