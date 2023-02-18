POLICE: Bat and metal pipe assault on daughter leads to fraudulent identification indictment Published 12:42 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

A Port Arthur woman who was reportedly armed with a bat and metal pipe while assaulting her 17-year-old daughter was found to be in possession of six forms of identification for six different people.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Maria Leticia Berra, 37, Wednesday on a charge of fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.

Port Arthur police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Duff Drive in reference to a disturbance. Officers were told Berra arrived with the bat and metal pipe and a verbal altercation escalated to where Berra reportedly swung the metal pipe at the teen and the teen’s boyfriend.

At some point Berra allegedly grabbed her daughter’s hair and wrapped it around her hand to further assault her.

Berra was restrained and disarmed by the male and the male and another woman assisted in restraining Berra until police arrived, according to the court document.

She was originally arrested for assault-family violence. When police searched her purse they reportedly found the identification information for six people. That charge was then added to the original charge.

Berra remains in the Jefferson County Correctional facility on a number of charges ranging from drug possession, trespassing and fraudulent use/possession of identification information.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.