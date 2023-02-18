KATHIE DEASY — Think on these things Published 12:02 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

Our minds think continually, therefore we sometimes get distracted from what we should be thinking about or “off course” with the ideas we had planned.

I know I’m not the only one who thinks too much.

Seems like the Scriptures always come to my mind — for me, the best solutions for many of my “boggles.” I decided to share one such wonder in the New Testament, Philippians 4, where I usually go to remind myself to get back to the Peace.

Paul and Timothy wrote to the saints (including overseers and deacons) in the town of Philippi; reminders of what to avoid and finally, what to concentrate on for their good and peace.

These are things the saints have already learned from Jesus with the Promise of our God of Peace being with us.

Feel free to read the whole chapter Philippians 4 in an Amplified Bible.

These are not just words, but have special meanings for us all and should be practiced in our daily lives.

“Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, worthy of respect, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent and whatever is worthy of praise.”

When I think of lovely, I picture my beautiful daughters, my leaders who are worthy of respect and a gravity spring in the hills of our 55-acre ranch we lived on and worked for 10 years in the 70s in Washington.

The water was always cold, fresh, pure and overflowing!

So, I suggest, whatever you can substitute with some or all of these powerful visual aids, do it and enjoy.

And, “think on these things.”

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.