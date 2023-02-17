PHOTO GALLERY — Mid County business switches focus to flowers Published 12:24 am Friday, February 17, 2023

NEDERLAND — In just more than a month’s time, Sparkle & Co. Florist and Events has transformed its look and shifted focus for emphasis on the floral aspect of the business.

The idea for the change in look and emphasis came to owner Sara Hardy at 1 a.m. sometime between Christmas and New Year’s.

Employee Danise Armstrong said Hardy came to her and other employees all excited over the idea.

“When this woman plans something, it happens,” Armstrong said.

Sparkle & Co., located at 1217 Boston Avenue in Nederland, has a fresh look inside that is attracting traffic to the shop. People can see the activity inside and decide to take a peek, Hardy said.

When Hardy first opened her business on Nederland Avenue, there was a large front area filled with gifts. When she moved to the current Boston Avenue location, she just brought it all with her.

“Towards the end of the year last year I was trying to figure out what direction I wanted to go in the new year,” Hardy said. “And I just really like flowers. Flowers are who we are. That’s what we do. That’ what we love. That’s where our passion is.”

And just like that she got rid of the majority of the gift products and changed the front area so customers can see the floral arrangements being made.

Her husband, who owns Wildcat Industries, made the large front counter.

She said the change to the business has been fantastic.

“We get to interact with our customers more because we’re not stuck in the back working,” she said. “I feel like it’s created more traffic because people see movement so they come in and I think it’s to see what’s going on.”

The change has been positive.

“Business skyrocketed. It’s the craziest thing,” she added.

Hardy learned her basics in florals when she was 18 working at Market Basket.

Sparkle & Co. has five everyday staff members including Hardy and another four employees are added for event staffing.

The business provides flowers for many occasions and has event services, décor rental, balloons and balloon décor, linens, champagne walls and backdrop rentals.

As Hardy spoke, Moreau was busy at a table working with flowers. She said the employees there are more like family than coworkers.

Some people, Hardy said, mistakenly think Armstrong is her mother and Moreau is her daughter. No, they are not related but care for each other as if they were.

“We love what we do,” Hardy said. “We love being part of the community. We are very lucky people. We get to come to work everyday and actually enjoy ourselves.”