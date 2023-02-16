PHOTO FEATURE — Hispanic Business Association shares tax-filing information Published 6:17 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Hispanic Business Association of Southeast Texas met this week with at the Eagle’s Nest on the campus of the Lamar Institute of Technology.

Patricia Bustamante of Multiservicios Bustamante served as the featured speaker.

She spoke to attendees about what to look for when filing taxes this year for personal and business requirements.

For more information about the HBA, email info@hbasetx.com.