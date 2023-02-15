PHOTO FEATURE — Groves supports healthcare workers amid violence in workplace

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By PA News

Groves Mayor Chris Borne, right, reads a proclamation designating Feb. 13, 2023 as Violence in the Workplace Day. He is joined by medical representatives Cordella Lyon, Sabrina Baisdon, and Misty Dantin. (Mary Meaux/The News)

