BOB WEST CHIP SHOTS — Andrew Landry exits Waste Management Open; Babe Zaharias results come in Published 12:04 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A final round 79, after he had opened with a 72 sent PNG ex Andrew Landry home early from last week’s Waste Management Open in Scottsdale. Landry won’t play again until the PGA Tour moves to Palm Beach, Florida for the Honda Classic . . .

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, the team of James Vercher, Tony Trevino, Art Turner and Dwayne Benoit won the front with minus 4. Plus 1 won the back for the foursome of Ed Holley, Steve Wisenbaker, Harrell Guidry and Frank LeBlanc.

Closest to the pin winners were Joe Gongora (No. 1, 11 inches), Vercher (No. 7, 9-9), Raymond Darbonne (No. 12, 6-7) and Danny Robbins (No. 15, 9-2) . . .

The Friday 2 ball was played in a par 4 format because of wet conditions. There was a three-way tie at minus 6 on the front between teams captained by Robert Geautreaux, Jim Cady and Ron LaSalle. Taking the back with minus 11 was the team of Ted Freeman, Earl Richard, Archie Meyer and Guidry.

Closest to the pin winners were Cady (No. 2, 9-9), Robbins (No. 7, 16-4) and Richard (No. 12, 12-8) . . .

Winds gusting over 20 miles per hour sent scores soaring in the Wednesday Zaharias DogFight. Winning team with 23 points was the foursome of Gary Whitfill, Gongora, Paul Duplantis and Charlie Perez. Closest to the pin winners were Richard (No. 2, 5 inches), Kenny Robbins (No. 7, 1-9) and Danny Robbins (No. 12, 1-1) . . .

Three new equipment fitting days are scheduled at Zaharias over the next couple of weeks. TaylorMade and Mizuno are set for March 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Callaway has 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 4.

Anyone wishing to schedule a fitting should call the Zaharias Golf Shop at 409-722-8286 . . .

5 Under Golf Center has noon to 5 p.m. fittings set with Srixon/Cleveland on Feb. 22, Titleist on March 7 and Callaway on March 7. Call 409-232-0205 to make an appointment.

Golf news should be e-mailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.