PA Reloaded Pop-Up Shop showcases local businesses; check out how to participate Published 12:36 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

A Port Arthur woman will continue this month with her mission to promote small businesses with the fourth PA Reloaded Pop-Up Shop.

The event, scheduled from 1-8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, features a variety of vendors selling merchandise, seeking employees or just handing out information.

The event was created by Tierrany DeCuir and Corey Bernard.

DeCuir owns a business that sells luxury hair weaves. She started online in 2015, and in 2019 opened a store on Gulfway Drive. However, following the pandemic, she returned to online sales only.

“We came together just to give small businesses a platform in the city,” DeCuir said. “We are our community, so we have to pour into our community. We don’t have a lot of new stores; we have a lot of mom-and-pop shops. It’s very important to me that we pour back into the community.”

Vendors, which typically range from 50-60, pay a registration fee that goes toward the cost of renting the civic center. There is no entry fee for patrons, and the event is family friendly.

In addition, this year includes a seasonal feel with a Mardi Gras theme.

“I just wanted to bring back that feeling of having Mardi Gras since we no longer have that in our city,” DeCuir said.

Vendors will be inside and outside.

Indoors will have music and tables. Outside will also have music, as well as barbecue, crawfish and a mechanical bull.

“It’s a big range of all types of businesses, from small businesses to big businesses,” DeCuir said. “If a vendor is hiring, they can come interview people, people an shop, they can meet other people and it’s a networking event, as well.”

She said vendors in past events have made around $600 in just two hours.

This is the third year for the event, with two taking place in 2020.

DeCuir said patrons can come and go throughout the day.

For those who want to find out more about participating, email pareloaded2020@gmail.com.