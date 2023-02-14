Port Arthur Police name suspect following a targeted shooting reported April 24, 2022, on 12th Avenue Published 12:26 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

A man whose photos were posted on Port Arthur Police Department’s Facebook page last week was identified as a suspect in a 2022 aggravated assault.

As of Monday, the man, identified as Jesus Marcos Chavez, 27, of Port Arthur had not been arrested.

Police said the case is still under investigation by the major Crimes Unit.

According to police, there was an alleged altercation April 24, 2022, in which a man shot at another person in the 1100 to 1200 blocks of 12th Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said this wasn’t a random act of violence.

Police placed three photos of a man on its social media page last week asking for the public’s help identifying him. The person was identified the same day, but the name was not released at that time.

PAPD has a number of open cases including one in which authorities are seeking a man named Alejo Mendoza-Chavez in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in the city in September. Police are still seeking the suspect in that crime, Alejo Mendoza-Chavez.

Alejo Mendoza-Chavez is known to use several aliases, police have said.

Jesus Marcos Chavez is not a suspect in the September homicide.