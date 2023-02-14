National Weather Service outlines potential for severe storms on Wednesday

Published 8:06 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By PA News

According to the National Weather Service, there is the potential for severe storms on Wednesday.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

A Slight Risk Potential (level 2 out of 5) exists for severe storms with the main hazards damaging straight line wind gusts.

There is also the potential for large hail and spin up tornadoes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Slight Risk of severe storms exists for interior Southeast Texas, central southwest Louisiana, and central Louisiana.

A Marginal Risk of severe storms is in place for coastal Southeast Texas, southwest Louisiana and portions of south central to central Louisiana.

A cold front is expected to move west to east through the area Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

More BREAKING NEWS

UPDATE: Man on motorcycle dies after he “turned his gun on himself,” sheriff’s office says

National Weather Service outlines excessive rainfall Sunday morning for SETX, beyond

Weather concerns lead to early closure of some local schools

Water Outage: 2600 block of South Gulfway Drive-Sabine Pass

Print Article