National Weather Service outlines potential for severe storms on Wednesday Published 8:06 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, there is the potential for severe storms on Wednesday.

A Slight Risk Potential (level 2 out of 5) exists for severe storms with the main hazards damaging straight line wind gusts.

There is also the potential for large hail and spin up tornadoes.

The Slight Risk of severe storms exists for interior Southeast Texas, central southwest Louisiana, and central Louisiana.

A Marginal Risk of severe storms is in place for coastal Southeast Texas, southwest Louisiana and portions of south central to central Louisiana.

A cold front is expected to move west to east through the area Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.